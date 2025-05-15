Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Gunfight Near Indo-Myanmar Border

In Manipur's Chandel district, a gunfight with at least 10 militants was reported by Assam Rifles. The operation, near the Indo-Myanmar border, saw the Spear Corps unit launching an attack based on intelligence. The unit successfully neutralized 10 cadres and seized arms and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:47 IST
  • India

A major gunfight has erupted in Manipur's Chandel district, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 militants, according to officials. The engagement involved an Assam Rifles unit in the strategically significant New Samtal village, close to the Indo-Myanmar border.

Officials indicate that the military operation is ongoing. The Assam Rifiles, acting on specific intelligence of armed cadre movements, under the command of the Army's Eastern Command in collaboration with the Spear Corps, initiated the maneuver on May 14.

Upon encountering suspected militant fire, the troops responded swiftly with a well-coordinated counterattack, leading to the neutralization of 10 cadres. A considerable cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the site, marking a significant development in the region's security operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

