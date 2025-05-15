Tensions Escalate: Gunfight Near Indo-Myanmar Border

A major gunfight has erupted in Manipur's Chandel district, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 militants, according to officials. The engagement involved an Assam Rifles unit in the strategically significant New Samtal village, close to the Indo-Myanmar border.

Officials indicate that the military operation is ongoing. The Assam Rifiles, acting on specific intelligence of armed cadre movements, under the command of the Army's Eastern Command in collaboration with the Spear Corps, initiated the maneuver on May 14.

Upon encountering suspected militant fire, the troops responded swiftly with a well-coordinated counterattack, leading to the neutralization of 10 cadres. A considerable cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the site, marking a significant development in the region's security operations.

