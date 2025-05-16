President's SC Query on State Bills Sparks Nationwide Scrutiny

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a plan to consult with other state leaders following a query by President Droupadi Murmu to the Supreme Court regarding timelines for state bills. This development arose after a Supreme Court verdict involving the role of Governors.

In response to a reporter's question, Stalin said, "We will seek the opinion of other state chief ministers and leaders and based on that, will take due steps." The decision points to a collaborative approach in addressing this significant legal query.

President Murmu exercised powers under Article 143(1) of the Constitution, asking the Court if timelines could be established for Presidential discretion over state bills. Stalin harshly criticized the Centre, deeming the usage of the Presidential reference as revealing 'sinister intent' and urged non-BJP states to join the legal struggle to protect constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)