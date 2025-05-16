Left Menu

Gangs Unraveled: Massive Loot Recovery in Thane

Police in Thane arrested four gang members involved in multiple crimes, recovering looted items worth Rs 36 lakh. The arrested belong to the Irani and Shikligar gangs, leading to the resolution of 29 cases, including chain snatchings and vehicle thefts, in Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Thane police have apprehended four individuals linked with the notorious Irani and Shikligar gangs, known for their involvement in a spate of crimes across Thane and Navi Mumbai. The arrests led to the recovery of looted items valued at Rs 36 lakh, according to a senior police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav revealed that the arrested individuals include siblings Wasim Yusuf Ali Sayyed and Kausar Yusuf Ali Jafri, associated with the Irani gang, and couple Shivasinh Amarsinh Bawari and Poonamkaur Amarsinh Bawari, members of the Shikligar gang.

The Crime Branch Unit 3 of Kalyan, responsible for the arrests, has successfully resolved 29 cases, comprising various offenses like chain snatching and motor vehicle theft. The cases were reported across several police stations, such as Rabodi, Thane Nagar, and many more, thereby highlighting the extent of the gangs' operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

