U.S. to Initiate Troop Reduction Talks with Europe

The United States plans to discuss reducing its troop presence in Europe with its European allies. These discussions are set to start after the Hague NATO summit, as announced by U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, during a conference in Estonia. The details are yet to be determined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:09 IST
The United States is set to begin discussions with European allies regarding a potential reduction in U.S. troop presence across Europe, according to U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker. These talks are expected to commence after the Hague NATO summit later this year.

Speaking at a conference in Estonia, Whitaker noted that while specific details have not been finalized, the conversations will indeed take place within NATO's established frameworks. The move indicates potential strategic shifts in U.S. military policy.

Whitaker emphasized that the process is still in its early stages and that no definitive decisions have been made at this point. However, the discussions signal a reevaluation of the U.S. military footprint in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

