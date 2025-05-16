Left Menu

Massive Bureaucratic Shuffle in AGMUT Cadre

A significant reshuffle of the AGMUT cadre by India's home ministry saw key bureaucrats, including senior IAS officers from the Delhi government, transferred to various states and Union Territories. This move affected positions across finance, environment, and vigilance departments among others, involving 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:30 IST
Massive Bureaucratic Shuffle in AGMUT Cadre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable bureaucratic reshuffle, the Union Home Ministry has realigned top officials within the AGMUT cadre, affecting senior officers from the Delhi government. Two additional chief secretaries and a principal secretary were among those transferred to different states and Union Territories.

Ashish Chandra Verma, who previously served as the additional chief secretary in charge of Delhi's Finance and Revenue departments, has been reassigned to Jammu and Kashmir. Anil Kumar Singh, overseeing Environment and Forest, was also moved to Jammu and Kashmir, while Sudhir Kumar from the Vigilance Department will head to Mizoram.

This large-scale transfer included over 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers. Among other notable transfers, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri is moving from Kashmir to Delhi, and Dilraj Kaur is returning to Delhi from Andaman and Nicobar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025