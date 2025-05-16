Massive Bureaucratic Shuffle in AGMUT Cadre

In a notable bureaucratic reshuffle, the Union Home Ministry has realigned top officials within the AGMUT cadre, affecting senior officers from the Delhi government. Two additional chief secretaries and a principal secretary were among those transferred to different states and Union Territories.

Ashish Chandra Verma, who previously served as the additional chief secretary in charge of Delhi's Finance and Revenue departments, has been reassigned to Jammu and Kashmir. Anil Kumar Singh, overseeing Environment and Forest, was also moved to Jammu and Kashmir, while Sudhir Kumar from the Vigilance Department will head to Mizoram.

This large-scale transfer included over 40 IAS and 26 IPS officers. Among other notable transfers, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri is moving from Kashmir to Delhi, and Dilraj Kaur is returning to Delhi from Andaman and Nicobar.

