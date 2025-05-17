Celebrating 125 Years of Solar Legacy: Kodaikanal Observatory Honoured with Commemorative Stamp

In a significant gesture honouring India’s astronomical heritage, the Department of Posts has released a commemorative postage stamp marking 125 years of the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (KSO). This historic release not only underscores the nation's longstanding commitment to solar science but also pays homage to one of India’s most venerable scientific institutions.

The official stamp release ceremony was held at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru. Shri S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of the Karnataka Circle, unveiled the commemorative stamp in the esteemed presence of Shri A. S. Kiran Kumar, Chairperson of the Governing Council of IIA and former Chairman of ISRO, along with other distinguished scientists and dignitaries. Their presence added gravitas to an event that celebrated both India’s scientific legacy and its promising future in astrophysics.

A Century and a Quarter of Solar Observation

Founded on 1 April 1899, the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, nestled amidst the scenic Palani Hills of Tamil Nadu, has played a pivotal role in the advancement of solar research in India. Initially established under the British rule, KSO was transferred post-independence to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and has since flourished as a centre of excellence in solar physics.

What makes KSO truly remarkable is its unbroken observational legacy. It boasts one of the world’s longest continuous series of solar observations, documenting solar phenomena like sunspots, prominences, solar flares, and coronal activities for over a century. These data sets are invaluable, offering insights into the long-term behaviour of the Sun and its impact on Earth’s climate and space weather.

Researchers at KSO have not only contributed to academic literature but have also provided vital data for global scientific collaborations, making it an integral node in the international solar observation network. From early photographic records on glass plates to modern digital imaging and spectroscopy, the observatory has evolved while preserving its unique scientific legacy.

The Significance of the Commemorative Stamp

The newly released postage stamp stands as a symbol of national pride and scientific achievement. Designed to reflect the Observatory’s core mission and enduring legacy, the stamp features visual elements depicting solar observations and the historical architecture of the observatory itself. It serves both as a collector’s delight and a visual reminder of India's deep-rooted contribution to solar science.

Available through Philatelic Bureaus across the country and online at www.epostoffice.gov.in, the stamp is accessible to citizens, philatelists, and science enthusiasts alike. The Department of Posts encourages all to participate in this milestone celebration by acquiring the stamp and spreading awareness about India’s scientific heritage.

Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future

The release of this stamp is more than a ceremonial tribute—it is a call to inspire. As the world faces increasing challenges related to climate change and space weather, solar research remains critical. Institutions like KSO continue to provide the foundational data and research necessary for predicting solar storms, understanding Earth's magnetic field responses, and preparing for disruptions to satellite and communication networks.

With 125 years of solar excellence behind it, the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory stands poised to continue illuminating the mysteries of our closest star, contributing not only to Indian science but to humanity’s collective understanding of the cosmos.