Pope Leo XIV's Vision: Embracing Tradition and Facing Modernity

Pope Leo XIV commenced his leadership with a powerful inaugural Mass, promising to preserve the sanctity of the Catholic Church's teachings while contending with modern challenges.

Addressing the vast congregation in St. Peter's Square, Leo underscored the importance of staying true to the Church's 1.4 billion members' traditions without succumbing to insularity. He emphasized the need to eliminate religious propaganda and power struggles in the Church's future, echoing the themes laid forth by his predecessor, Pope Francis. Additionally, Leo critiqued the global economic system for exploiting Earth's resources and neglecting the poorest.

In a bold move, Leo vowed to prevent power centralization within the papacy, committing to governance without drifting into autocracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)