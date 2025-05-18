Pope Leo XIV's Vision: Embracing Tradition and Facing Modernity

Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV, during his inaugural Mass, vowed to uphold the Catholic Church's teachings while addressing contemporary global challenges. He stressed the importance of maintaining traditions, avoiding power centralization, and criticized economic systems exploiting resources and marginalizing the poor, following the legacy of Pope Francis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:43 IST
Pope Leo XIV commenced his leadership with a powerful inaugural Mass, promising to preserve the sanctity of the Catholic Church's teachings while contending with modern challenges.

Addressing the vast congregation in St. Peter's Square, Leo underscored the importance of staying true to the Church's 1.4 billion members' traditions without succumbing to insularity. He emphasized the need to eliminate religious propaganda and power struggles in the Church's future, echoing the themes laid forth by his predecessor, Pope Francis. Additionally, Leo critiqued the global economic system for exploiting Earth's resources and neglecting the poorest.

In a bold move, Leo vowed to prevent power centralization within the papacy, committing to governance without drifting into autocracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

