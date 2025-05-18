Operation Sindoor: Clearing the Border of Threats

In a significant operation on Sunday, security personnel dismantled 42 unexploded ordnances in villages near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. This was part of efforts to secure civilian areas after recent clashes between India and Pakistan, officials reported.

According to a defence spokesperson, the Indian Army, working closely with local police, safely defused the unexploded shells in the border regions of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati, and Salani. These remnants from cross-border skirmishes posed a substantial threat to local lives and safety.

The meticulous operation followed all standard safety protocols, emphasizing the army's dedication to civilian safety in conflict zones. Notably, in the past five days, over 80 unexploded shells were defused across border districts, reinforcing the commitment to restoring normalcy within vulnerable communities. This operation is part of ongoing efforts under 'Operation Sindoor', initiated after nine terrorist infrastructures were reportedly destroyed in Pakistan and PoK on May 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)