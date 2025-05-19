Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Against LG's Decision on Special Prosecutors

The Delhi High Court has permitted the withdrawal of a plea by the BJP-led administration contesting Lieutenant Governor's decision to let Delhi Police select special public prosecutors (SPPs) for the 2020 riots and 2021 Republic Day violence cases.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, granted permission for the plea’s withdrawal, following the Lieutenant Governor's lack of objection to the move.

The former AAP government had opposed the LG's decision, claiming it risked fairness in trials, as SPPs chosen by Delhi Police presented potential conflicts of interest and undermined the principle of impartiality in legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)