Kashmiri Professor's OCI Revocation Sparks Controversy

Nitasha Kaul, a Kashmiri Professor at the University of Westminster, alleges her Overseas Citizenship of India was canceled by Indian authorities. Accused of anti-India activities, she claims this is a form of transnational repression for her critical views on India's policies. Kaul voices concern over academic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:06 IST
A professor at London's University of Westminster, Nitasha Kaul, has alleged that her Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) has been canceled by Indian authorities. This action, she claims, is due to her so-called 'anti-India activities'.

Kaul responded to the announcement via social media, asserting the government shows 'malice and complete disregard for facts or history'. Earlier, she was denied entry into India for a conference, fueling her concerns over freedom of academic expression and perceived injustices.

Under India's OCI regulations, citizenship can be revoked if the individual is seen as opposing the nation's constitution. Kaul argues this decision is a punitive measure against her scholarly work, linking it to broader issues of transnational repression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

