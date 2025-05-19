Dramatic Midnight Standoff: The Capture of Notorious Fugitive Arvind Kashyap
Arvind Kashyap, a criminal wanted for armed robberies in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended following a brief shootout. The police recovered an illegal pistol and a stolen motorcycle. Kashyap, with a record of 18 criminal cases, confessed to his involvement in the crimes.
- Country:
- India
A notorious criminal, Arvind Kashyap, wanted for his involvement in armed robberies across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, was dramatically captured following an overnight police operation near Haiderpur Neher.
The 31-year-old, who had bounties placed on him by both Delhi and UP police, attempted to flee on a stolen motorcycle but was intercepted. Kashyap opened fire on the police team, prompting a quick exchange that ended with him being subdued without any officers being harmed.
Police recovered an illegal automatic pistol and the stolen motorcycle from Kashyap. He confessed to his crimes during questioning. His criminal record includes 18 cases involving murder and robbery. Details of his arrest have been shared with UP police for further action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
