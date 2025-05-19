ICJ Rules in Favor of Equatorial Guinea in Island Dispute with Gabon

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has determined that Equatorial Guinea holds rightful claim to a group of islands potentially rich in oil, settling a protracted territorial dispute with Gabon. The ruling, announced on Monday, leverages historical agreements between colonial powers to affirm Equatorial Guinea's sovereignty.

This landmark decision by the ICJ, also known as the World Court, is built upon a 1900 convention that divided French and Spanish assets in West Africa. The court dismissed Gabon's reliance on a 1974 agreement, stating it did not meet the standards of a legal treaty. As a result, Gabon's military must withdraw from the disputed island of Mbanié.

Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, both notable oil producers, reignited their interest in the islands in the early 2000s due to oil prospects. The United Nations mediated years of negotiations, culminating in a 2016 agreement to let the World Court resolve the matter. Monday's decision concludes this lengthy legal dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)