Arson Arrests Targeting UK PM Keir Starmer's Properties

A Romanian national, Stanislav Carpiuc, became the second individual to face charges for arson targeting properties associated with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Arrested at Luton Airport, Carpiuc stands accused of arson with the intent to endanger life, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Previously, Roman Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old Ukrainian national, was charged in court with setting fires to Starmer's family residence, a former dwelling of his own, and a vehicle he had previously owned. Lavrynovych has denied the charges in police interviews, though he has yet to enter a plea in court.

A third suspect, an unnamed 34-year-old, was detained in Chelsea on conspiracy charges related to the arson attacks. These incidents, which took place in early May, resulted in no injuries but heightened security concerns around the Prime Minister's residence.

