Massive Cheating Scandal Uncovered in NVS Recruitment Exam

In a significant crackdown on exam malpractices, Haryana police have arrested 45 individuals for cheating during a Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment test for non-teaching positions.

The suspects reportedly used hidden electronic devices to pass information during the test, allowing handlers outside the exam venue to feed answers to candidates inside.

Authorities are probing a potential nationwide cheating network, having dispatched investigators to Haryana to coordinate with local enforcement in expanding their inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)