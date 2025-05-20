Left Menu

Massive Cheating Scandal Uncovered in NVS Recruitment Exam

The police in Haryana arrested 45 individuals for allegedly using electronic devices to cheat in a Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti exam for non-teaching staff recruitment. The operation involved remote handlers sending answers back to candidates using concealed gadgets. A broader investigation is underway to uncover the cheating network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on exam malpractices, Haryana police have arrested 45 individuals for cheating during a Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment test for non-teaching positions.

The suspects reportedly used hidden electronic devices to pass information during the test, allowing handlers outside the exam venue to feed answers to candidates inside.

Authorities are probing a potential nationwide cheating network, having dispatched investigators to Haryana to coordinate with local enforcement in expanding their inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

