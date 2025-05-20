Tragedy in Mattakuzhy: Missing Girl Found Dead in River

A tragic incident unfolded in Mattakuzhy as the body of a three-year-old girl, Kalyani, was discovered in a river following a thorough search operation by a scuba team. The search was initiated after her family reported her missing on Monday night.

Her mother, Sandhya, has been taken into police custody after allegedly confessing to the crime. CCTV footage showed the mother in the Moozhikulam area near Aluva, and she gave conflicting information regarding the whereabouts of her daughter, heightening police suspicions.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, as Sandhya undergoes further interrogation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Meanwhile, the local community mourns the loss as Kalyani's remains were laid to rest after a somber ceremony at the family home.

