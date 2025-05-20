Left Menu

Tragedy in Mattakuzhy: Missing Girl Found Dead in River

A three-year-old named Kalyani was found dead in a river in Mattakuzhy after being reported missing. Her mother, Sandhya, was taken into custody after confessing to the crime. Following a search operation by scuba divers, Kalyani's body was discovered. Sandhya remains in custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:11 IST
Tragedy in Mattakuzhy: Missing Girl Found Dead in River
Kalyani
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Mattakuzhy as the body of a three-year-old girl, Kalyani, was discovered in a river following a thorough search operation by a scuba team. The search was initiated after her family reported her missing on Monday night.

Her mother, Sandhya, has been taken into police custody after allegedly confessing to the crime. CCTV footage showed the mother in the Moozhikulam area near Aluva, and she gave conflicting information regarding the whereabouts of her daughter, heightening police suspicions.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, as Sandhya undergoes further interrogation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Meanwhile, the local community mourns the loss as Kalyani's remains were laid to rest after a somber ceremony at the family home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025