Tragedy in Mattakuzhy: Missing Girl Found Dead in River
A three-year-old named Kalyani was found dead in a river in Mattakuzhy after being reported missing. Her mother, Sandhya, was taken into custody after confessing to the crime. Following a search operation by scuba divers, Kalyani's body was discovered. Sandhya remains in custody as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Mattakuzhy as the body of a three-year-old girl, Kalyani, was discovered in a river following a thorough search operation by a scuba team. The search was initiated after her family reported her missing on Monday night.
Her mother, Sandhya, has been taken into police custody after allegedly confessing to the crime. CCTV footage showed the mother in the Moozhikulam area near Aluva, and she gave conflicting information regarding the whereabouts of her daughter, heightening police suspicions.
Authorities continue to investigate the case, as Sandhya undergoes further interrogation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Meanwhile, the local community mourns the loss as Kalyani's remains were laid to rest after a somber ceremony at the family home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mattakuzhy
- girl found dead
- Kalyani
- missing child
- Sandhya
- river
- Aluva
- police custody
- anguish
- tragedy