Tragedy in Balochistan: School Bus Attack Claims Lives

A devastating suicide attack targeted a school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province, leaving at least five people dead, including three children, and injuring several others.

The attack took place in the Khuzdar district, where a bus carrying schoolchildren was bombed, according to an army statement. The use of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) was reported as the mode of attack.

Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, strongly condemned the incident. The region has a history of violence linked to Baloch insurgent activities, often targeting major infrastructure projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

