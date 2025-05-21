Left Menu

Tragedy in Balochistan: School Bus Attack Claims Lives

A devastating suicide attack on a school bus in Balochistan, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of at least five people, including three children, and injured several others. The attack, carried out with a vehicle-borne explosive device, has been condemned by Pakistani leaders, who vow to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Karachi | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:24 IST
A devastating suicide attack targeted a school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province, leaving at least five people dead, including three children, and injuring several others.

The attack took place in the Khuzdar district, where a bus carrying schoolchildren was bombed, according to an army statement. The use of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) was reported as the mode of attack.

Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, strongly condemned the incident. The region has a history of violence linked to Baloch insurgent activities, often targeting major infrastructure projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

