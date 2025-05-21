Apprehended: Woman Caught in Social Media Impersonation Plot

A 26-year-old woman from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for impersonating a Delhi woman on social media, police revealed on Wednesday.

The accused used the victim's photographs to create a fake account, fueled by jealousy over her husband's alleged past connections with the complainant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia disclosed.

In-depth technical analysis led to her capture in Nangloi, Delhi, where she confessed to her actions, which escalated from suspicion based on her husband's social media interactions with the victim, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)