Left Menu

Apprehended: Woman Caught in Social Media Impersonation Plot

A 26-year-old woman from Ghazipur has been arrested for creating a fake social media profile to impersonate and stalk a Delhi woman. The act was driven by jealousy regarding her husband's past acquaintance with the victim. The accused was tracked and apprehended in Nangloi, Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:53 IST
Apprehended: Woman Caught in Social Media Impersonation Plot
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old woman from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for impersonating a Delhi woman on social media, police revealed on Wednesday.

The accused used the victim's photographs to create a fake account, fueled by jealousy over her husband's alleged past connections with the complainant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia disclosed.

In-depth technical analysis led to her capture in Nangloi, Delhi, where she confessed to her actions, which escalated from suspicion based on her husband's social media interactions with the victim, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025