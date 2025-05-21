Assam Police Enforces Zero Tolerance Policy Under CM Sarma's Vision

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared the state police's new 'zero tolerance policy' against illegal immigration, wildlife poaching, crimes against women, and drug trafficking, aiming to enhance security across Assam. The announcement was made during the fifth two-day SPs conference at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat.

The conference, chaired by Sarma, focused on improving policing strategies, honing professionalism, and preparing the force for modern challenges. Emphasis was placed on collaboration among districts and implementing smart policing techniques to remain vigilant against emerging threats.

In efforts to enhance policing capabilities, the creation of a new Department of Prosecution was highlighted to bolster conviction rates. The government is supporting these modernization initiatives with new institutions, personnel, and facilities, ensuring the safety and security of citizens remain a priority in Assam.

