Doctor's Double Life Unveiled: Allegations of Obscenity and Identity Fraud

A government doctor in Sant Kabir Nagar faces allegations of creating obscene videos under a fake transgender identity. The complaint, filed by his wife, led to a police investigation and a departmental inquiry. The doctor denies the claims, alleging manipulation with AI by his brother-in-law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, a government doctor in Sant Kabir Nagar has come under scrutiny for allegedly making obscene videos while posing as a woman. The doctor is accused of uploading these videos online, leading to a police investigation.

The scandal surfaced when the doctor's wife reportedly discovered the videos and filed a complaint, identifying her husband by his face and voice in the footage. A departmental enquiry has been initiated to examine the matter further.

Complications arose when the doctor contested the authenticity of the allegations, claiming his brother-in-law had manipulated the content using artificial intelligence. As investigations continue, the residence of the doctor, purportedly used for filming, remains sealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

