Doctor's Double Life Unveiled: Allegations of Obscenity and Identity Fraud

In a shocking development, a government doctor in Sant Kabir Nagar has come under scrutiny for allegedly making obscene videos while posing as a woman. The doctor is accused of uploading these videos online, leading to a police investigation.

The scandal surfaced when the doctor's wife reportedly discovered the videos and filed a complaint, identifying her husband by his face and voice in the footage. A departmental enquiry has been initiated to examine the matter further.

Complications arose when the doctor contested the authenticity of the allegations, claiming his brother-in-law had manipulated the content using artificial intelligence. As investigations continue, the residence of the doctor, purportedly used for filming, remains sealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)