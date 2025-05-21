Doctor's Double Life Unveiled: Allegations of Obscenity and Identity Fraud
A government doctor in Sant Kabir Nagar faces allegations of creating obscene videos under a fake transgender identity. The complaint, filed by his wife, led to a police investigation and a departmental inquiry. The doctor denies the claims, alleging manipulation with AI by his brother-in-law.
India
- India
In a shocking development, a government doctor in Sant Kabir Nagar has come under scrutiny for allegedly making obscene videos while posing as a woman. The doctor is accused of uploading these videos online, leading to a police investigation.
The scandal surfaced when the doctor's wife reportedly discovered the videos and filed a complaint, identifying her husband by his face and voice in the footage. A departmental enquiry has been initiated to examine the matter further.
Complications arose when the doctor contested the authenticity of the allegations, claiming his brother-in-law had manipulated the content using artificial intelligence. As investigations continue, the residence of the doctor, purportedly used for filming, remains sealed.
