Liquor Cache Discovered at Gaya SSP Office Amid Bihar's Alcohol Ban

In a surprising development amidst Bihar's strict liquor ban, numerous sealed liquor bottles were unearthed at the SSP office in the Gaya Ji district, corroborated by local authorities on Wednesday. The state's rigid alcohol ban has been in effect since 2016 under the Nitish Kumar administration.

Upon receiving a tip-off, officials from the Excise Department, accompanied by local police, discovered the concealed bottles hidden within the office premises. The SSP noted that a boundary wall was found damaged, likely as part of the contraband's clandestine entry. Two officers found on-site attempted to flee but were restrained and subsequently released after testing negative in breathalyser checks.

To address the alarming breach, a special investigation team (SIT) was swiftly constituted to delve into the specifics of how sealed liquor ended up within a government office. Authorities continue their inquiry, seeking to identify the source and mode of delivery for the illicit stash.

(With inputs from agencies.)