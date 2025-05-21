Left Menu

Shocking Arrest in Kota: Man Caught with Cobra, Counterfeit Money, and Disturbing Allegations

A 29-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Imran, was arrested in Kota for molesting a minor, cheating people, and illegally possessing a cobra. Authorities recovered counterfeit currency and a cobra during the arrest. Imran's wife, also implicated, is yet to be arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:29 IST
Shocking Arrest in Kota: Man Caught with Cobra, Counterfeit Money, and Disturbing Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Kota city police have detained a man, Mohammed Imran, for allegedly committing a series of crimes, including molestation of a minor girl, fraud, and illegal possession of a cobra snake. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the 29-year-old was apprehended on Tuesday, the authorities reported.

During the arrest, the police seized counterfeit Indian currency totaling Rs 7.20 lakh, along with the cobra. Imran, residing in Kota's Railway Colony with his wife, Asmeen, has also been accused of filming obscene videos and using the cobra to intimidate victims.

Officials produced Imran in court on Wednesday, where he was remanded to police custody until May 23. Meanwhile, charges have been filed against his wife, Asmeen, under the POCSO Act and IT Act. However, she remains at large, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025