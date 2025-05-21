Shocking Arrest in Kota: Man Caught with Cobra, Counterfeit Money, and Disturbing Allegations

Kota city police have detained a man, Mohammed Imran, for allegedly committing a series of crimes, including molestation of a minor girl, fraud, and illegal possession of a cobra snake. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the 29-year-old was apprehended on Tuesday, the authorities reported.

During the arrest, the police seized counterfeit Indian currency totaling Rs 7.20 lakh, along with the cobra. Imran, residing in Kota's Railway Colony with his wife, Asmeen, has also been accused of filming obscene videos and using the cobra to intimidate victims.

Officials produced Imran in court on Wednesday, where he was remanded to police custody until May 23. Meanwhile, charges have been filed against his wife, Asmeen, under the POCSO Act and IT Act. However, she remains at large, according to the police.

