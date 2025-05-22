Left Menu

Kerala’s Waqf Land Dispute: Path to Resolution Through State Intervention

A judicial commission investigates the Munambam Waqf land dispute in Kerala, where the government may acquire the land for public use under the Waqf Act. Retired Justice CN Ramachandran Nair suggests government intervention if the Waqf Board and the college fail to negotiate a solution. The final report awaits court approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The judicial commission appointed by the government to probe the Munambam Waqf land dispute suggested on Thursday that acquiring the land for public use under the current Waqf Act could resolve the conflict.

Retired Justice CN Ramachandran Nair, in an interview with a Malayalam TV channel, emphasized that the state government is empowered to safeguard residents of Munambam village according to the law. He noted that the government should intervene only if negotiations between the Waqf Board and Farook College, which previously sold the land, fail. The option to acquire the land remains, but it would involve compensation to the Board.

The commission's findings will be submitted to the Kerala High Court, with implementation pending judicial approval. There's no intention to evict residents, who allege the Waqf Board's unlawful claims despite having registered deeds. Rehabilitating the residents is deemed impractical, Nair added.

