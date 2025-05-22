Global Outcry Over Antisemitic Attack in Washington

An alarming incident involving the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy workers in Washington, DC, has ignited widespread condemnation from global leaders. This act is being seen as a grim reminder of persistent antisemitic threats facing Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the antisemitic motivations behind the attack, emphasizing the ongoing struggle against such hatred. Similarly, U.S. President Donald Trump called for an immediate end to hatred and radicalism, expressing condolences to the victims' families.

International leaders, including those from the European Union, France, Germany, and other nations, have joined in denouncing the attack and expressing solidarity with Israel. Their collective voices highlight the urgent need to address and combat antisemitic violence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)