Left Menu

Harvesting Hope: How Inmates Are Cultivating Change Behind Bars

The Sashakt Krishi project at Mandoli Jail has transformed 1.5 acres into an agricultural zone, promoting sustainability and vocational skills. Inmates have harvested over 310 kg of organic produce. Future plans include expanding cultivation, introducing vermicomposting, and integrating vocational training to enhance inmates' post-release employability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:46 IST
Harvesting Hope: How Inmates Are Cultivating Change Behind Bars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Sashakt Krishi' project at Mandoli Jail is transforming lives as well as landscapes. Within its confines, 1.5 acres have been transformed by inmates into a vibrant agricultural zone, generating over 310 kilograms of organic produce. This initiative seeks not only to cut jail costs but also to manifest sustainability and vocational skills among inmates.

Implemented in jail number 13, the first phase of the project involves 25 physically fit and well-behaved inmates. These individuals are engaged in cultivating a range of regionally appropriate crops selected with horticultural experts and the Agricultural Department. The efforts have notably reduced external food dependency while supporting sustainable waste management through composting.

Looking ahead, the project plans to expand cultivation by 30 to 40 percent in its second phase and introduce vermicomposting. An educational component with Skill India Mission will also be integrated to enhance inmate employability. Additionally, the project positively impacts inmates' mental health, improving moods, sleep, and stress levels. Superintendent Ashish Kumar, under the guidance of Director General Satish Golccha, has seen encouraging psychological effects on participants, paving the way for further replication in other jail units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025