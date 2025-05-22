Harvesting Hope: How Inmates Are Cultivating Change Behind Bars

The 'Sashakt Krishi' project at Mandoli Jail is transforming lives as well as landscapes. Within its confines, 1.5 acres have been transformed by inmates into a vibrant agricultural zone, generating over 310 kilograms of organic produce. This initiative seeks not only to cut jail costs but also to manifest sustainability and vocational skills among inmates.

Implemented in jail number 13, the first phase of the project involves 25 physically fit and well-behaved inmates. These individuals are engaged in cultivating a range of regionally appropriate crops selected with horticultural experts and the Agricultural Department. The efforts have notably reduced external food dependency while supporting sustainable waste management through composting.

Looking ahead, the project plans to expand cultivation by 30 to 40 percent in its second phase and introduce vermicomposting. An educational component with Skill India Mission will also be integrated to enhance inmate employability. Additionally, the project positively impacts inmates' mental health, improving moods, sleep, and stress levels. Superintendent Ashish Kumar, under the guidance of Director General Satish Golccha, has seen encouraging psychological effects on participants, paving the way for further replication in other jail units.

