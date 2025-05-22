Heightened Security Alert: Protecting the India-Nepal Border
Security forces are on high alert at the India-Nepal border following intelligence reports of potential infiltration by Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals. Increased patrolling and identity checks are underway to deter any unauthorized entry amid heightened tensions following a recent terror attack.
In response to recent intelligence reports, security forces are vigilantly monitoring the India-Nepal International Border. Officials disclose that over two dozen nationals from Pakistan and Bangladesh are attempting to breach the boundary.
The concern follows a temporary lull in India-Pakistan hostilities post the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Commandant Ganga Singh Udavat, leading the 42nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, confirmed increased activities, emphasizing the readiness to thwart any illegal crossings.
Patrolling is intensified, checkpoints are multiplied, and continuous monitoring is conducted to ensure only Indian and Nepali citizens cross the border. The expansive border impacts numerous Indian districts, underscoring the challenge of securing such a vast terrain.
