Imran Khan's Continued Defiance: Rejecting Lie Detection Tests

Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has refused polygraph and analysis tests for a third time in multiple terrorism cases. Despite court orders, Khan cites various excuses to avoid the tests, challenging the legal process. He remains imprisoned amid accusations related to the May 9 riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:39 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, has once again refused to take lie detection and analysis tests, according to the Punjab government. This marks his third refusal in connection with 12 terrorism cases.

Rubab Azma Bokhari, the Punjab Information Minister, highlighted Khan's consistent defiance of court orders, stating that he continues to evade the truth by avoiding polygraph tests.

An anti-terrorism court recently permitted Lahore police to conduct polygraphy and photogrammetry tests as part of investigations into the May 9 riots, which were labeled as conspiracies against the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

