Japan's Air Force Chief confirmed on Thursday the tragic deaths of two service members in a training aircraft crash. The incident occurred last week when a T-4 plane with two crew members crashed into a reservoir shortly after departing from Komaki Air Base in Aichi prefecture.

According to Air Self-Defence Force Chief of Staff Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, autopsy results revealed the victims, aged 29 and 31, died just two minutes post-takeoff. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Despite the ongoing probe, all 196 remaining T-4 training planes have been grounded for emergency inspections.

This latest incident is part of a troubling pattern of defense aircraft accidents in Japan, occurring even as the nation pushes for a military buildup in response to rising regional threats. Japan's decision to double its defense budget has sparked concerns, suggesting a potential compromise on safety in favor of weaponry investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)