Tragic Crash Halts Japan's Training Missions

Japan's air force confirms the deaths of two members in a training aircraft crash. The T-4 plane went down shortly after taking off from Komaki Air Base. As investigations continue, the crash raises concerns amidst Japan's military buildup efforts and questions prioritization of safety in defense spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:57 IST
Japan's Air Force Chief confirmed on Thursday the tragic deaths of two service members in a training aircraft crash. The incident occurred last week when a T-4 plane with two crew members crashed into a reservoir shortly after departing from Komaki Air Base in Aichi prefecture.

According to Air Self-Defence Force Chief of Staff Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, autopsy results revealed the victims, aged 29 and 31, died just two minutes post-takeoff. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Despite the ongoing probe, all 196 remaining T-4 training planes have been grounded for emergency inspections.

This latest incident is part of a troubling pattern of defense aircraft accidents in Japan, occurring even as the nation pushes for a military buildup in response to rising regional threats. Japan's decision to double its defense budget has sparked concerns, suggesting a potential compromise on safety in favor of weaponry investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

