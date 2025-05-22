Netanyahu Unveils Humanitarian Expansion in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the establishment of humanitarian aid zones in Gaza, aiming to assist civilians amidst ongoing combat operations. This development comes after the entry of 100 aid trucks into the enclave, providing essential supplies such as baby food and medical equipment.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for the construction of the first humanitarian aid distribution zones in Gaza, set to be completed within days. This initiative followed the recent entry of 100 trucks loaded with baby food and medical supplies into the enclave.
Netanyahu emphasized the strategic establishment of significant safe zones in Gaza's south. These zones will serve as safe havens for the Palestinian population, allowing them to move for safety while military operations occur elsewhere.
The prime minister detailed these intentions in a video statement released by his office, underscoring the humanitarian focus amid the ongoing conflict.
