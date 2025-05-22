Migrant Smuggling Laws: A Crisis of Misguided Charges

Migrant arrests have increased for a third consecutive year, revealing a growing issue in the Canary Islands as Spanish authorities attempt to identify smugglers responsible for dangerous sea crossings. Currently, legal measures are being criticized for targeting boat drivers, who are not the primary criminals in these operations.

Experts and NGOs argue that the European Union's counter-smuggling rules, specifically the Facilitators Package, often lead to wrongful charges against individuals seeking to escape hardship. Critics are pushing for the EU Parliament to revise legislation to focus on actual criminal organizations behind smuggling operations.

The debate centers on ensuring humanitarian assistance is not criminalized while precisely targeting facilitators who profit from illegal entry. Critics urge the Commission to pause its legislative update, conduct an impact assessment, and create clear exemptions for humanitarian actions.

