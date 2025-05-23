Vietnam Cracks Down on Telegram to Combat Cybercrime
Vietnam's technology ministry has instructed telecommunication providers to block Telegram due to non-cooperation in tackling criminal activities. A government document highlights the app's involvement in fraud, drug trafficking, and suspected terrorism, prompting the ministry to act on police reports indicating widespread legal violations.
- Country:
- Vietnam
The Vietnamese government has initiated a crackdown on the popular messaging app Telegram, instructing telecommunication companies to block its services. The move comes after reports of widespread illegal activities facilitated through the platform.
A government document dated May 21, revealed by Reuters, indicates the technology ministry's decisive action, demanding companies to cease offering Telegram and report compliance by early June. The instruction was signed by the deputy head of the telecom department.
The directive follows alarming reports from the country's cyber-security department, noting that 68% of the 9,600 Telegram channels and groups violated national laws. Activities flagged include fraud, drug trafficking, and cases potentially linked to terrorism, necessitating stringent measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)