India Charts New Milestones in Affordable and Accessible Energy: Hardeep Singh Puri

India continues to make impressive strides in ensuring energy security, affordability, and infrastructure development, as highlighted by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri. Speaking at the Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry held in Manesar, Haryana, Shri Puri elaborated on the government’s strategic efforts to shield Indian consumers from global energy shocks while enhancing infrastructure and broadening access, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Fuel Price Stability Amid Global Volatility

During the meeting, Shri Puri emphasized India’s success in maintaining stable fuel prices, even as global markets reeled from geopolitical turmoil and soaring crude oil rates. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India became an outlier—effectively lowering fuel prices while most nations saw sharp increases.

The government notably reduced central excise duties twice—first on 4th November 2021 and then on 22nd May 2022—resulting in petrol prices dropping by ₹13 per litre and diesel by ₹16 per litre. Furthermore, when international fuel costs surged again in April 2025, the burden was not passed on to consumers. Instead, Oil Marketing Companies absorbed the price shock, underscoring the government’s commitment to shielding citizens from inflationary pressures.

Transformative LPG Access and Affordability

One of the central pillars of India’s energy transition story has been the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which Shri Puri described as a transformative step toward energy equity. Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has led to near-universal LPG coverage, growing from just 55% in 2014 to well above 99% today.

Daily LPG cylinder deliveries have exceeded 56 lakh units, supported by a vast network of over 25,000 distributors—86% of whom are located in rural areas, ensuring last-mile connectivity. LPG consumption has soared across both urban and rural sectors.

Highlighting affordability, the Minister pointed out that despite a 58% spike in global LPG prices, PMUY beneficiaries currently pay only ₹553 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. This is 39% lower than the ₹903 paid in July 2023. Regular consumers are charged ₹853 per cylinder. Oil companies bore a ₹40,000 crore loss last year to keep prices affordable—a testament to the government's prioritization of social welfare.

The result? The per-day cooking cost is reduced to just ₹6.8 for PMUY households and ₹14.7 for regular consumers, making clean cooking fuels both accessible and economical.

Expansion of Energy Infrastructure and Resilience

India’s petroleum infrastructure has grown considerably in recent years. As shared in the meeting, the country now boasts over 24,000 kilometers of petroleum product pipelines, 314 oil terminals and depots, and an expansive network of nearly 96,000 retail fuel outlets.

The Minister also noted significant investments in strategic petroleum reserves and underground LPG storage caverns, further boosting the nation’s resilience to global supply disruptions and ensuring steady fuel availability during emergencies.

These efforts reflect a comprehensive and forward-looking strategy, balancing long-term infrastructure development with short-term consumer relief.

Parliamentary Engagement and Policy Input

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Suresh Gopi, also attended the high-level consultation, which saw active participation from 27 Members of Parliament. These MPs provided valuable feedback and suggestions on a wide array of energy issues—including regional disparities, energy security, and LPG distribution—highlighting the importance of democratic dialogue in policymaking.

Shri Puri acknowledged the contributions of the MPs and reiterated the Ministry’s openness to incorporating their recommendations into future planning. The government, he assured, remains committed to inclusive and consumer-centric energy policies.

MPs appreciated the government's multi-pronged approach, applauding the blend of fiscal discipline, international diplomacy, and grassroots program execution. They expressed strong support for the continued expansion of energy outreach, particularly in underdeveloped and remote areas.

Commitment to Inclusive Energy Growth

The Manesar meeting marked a significant moment of reflection and planning, encapsulating India’s journey toward energy self-sufficiency and equity. The Consultative Committee meeting underscored the evolving nature of parliamentary engagement, wherein elected representatives play a key role in shaping a future-ready and citizen-focused energy framework.

With rising international energy costs, India’s policies stand as a beacon of affordability, infrastructure excellence, and strategic foresight. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the stewardship of Minister Puri, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas remains committed to building an energy ecosystem that leaves no citizen behind.