Gogi Gang Member Apprehended After Shootout in Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Police have arrested a key member of the notorious Gogi gang following a brief shootout in the Rohini area. The accused, identified as Vikash alias Saka, was detained late Thursday night near Barwala Chowk, officials disclosed on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, police cornered Vikash, who was wanted in connection with a murder case in Rajasthan's Alwar district. When confronted near Barwala Chowk, Vikash, riding a stolen motorcycle, opened fire on the police. The officers retaliated, wounding Vikash in the leg before taking him into custody.

Authorities recovered a pistol, three live rounds, a mobile phone, and the stolen motorcycle during the arrest. Early investigations reveal that Vikash's phone contains suspicious messages, which are currently under scrutiny. With multiple cases, including murder, registered against him in Haryana, Vikash's arrest marks a significant blow to the Gogi gang's operations.

