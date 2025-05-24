Left Menu

AAP MLA Involved in Corruption Scandal: A Deep Dive into Jalandhar's Political Controversy

AAP MLA Raman Arora has been arrested for alleged corruption involving Jalandhar Municipal Corporation. He, in collaboration with ATP Sukhdev Vashisht, reportedly extorted money from building owners by leveraging threats of unauthorized construction notices. This arrest has brought significant attention to corruption within local governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora has been arrested for allegedly partaking in a corrupt scheme with Jalandhar Municipal Corporation officials. On Saturday, Arora appeared in a Jalandhar district court and was remanded to police custody for five days.

The arrest followed a raid by the Vigilance Bureau, which accused Arora of collaborating with Assistant Town Planner Sukhdev Vashisht. A complaint from the Engineers and Building Designer Association alleged that Vashisht demanded bribes under the threat of sealing and demolishing constructions.

The operation involved serving notices to selected building projects and allegedly extorting money to halt further actions. Both Arora and Vashisht used this scheme to profit, with evidence of numerous cases supporting these claims. The unfolding scandal casts a spotlight on corruption in local governance and political sectors.

