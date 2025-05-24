AAP MLA Involved in Corruption Scandal: A Deep Dive into Jalandhar's Political Controversy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora has been arrested for allegedly partaking in a corrupt scheme with Jalandhar Municipal Corporation officials. On Saturday, Arora appeared in a Jalandhar district court and was remanded to police custody for five days.

The arrest followed a raid by the Vigilance Bureau, which accused Arora of collaborating with Assistant Town Planner Sukhdev Vashisht. A complaint from the Engineers and Building Designer Association alleged that Vashisht demanded bribes under the threat of sealing and demolishing constructions.

The operation involved serving notices to selected building projects and allegedly extorting money to halt further actions. Both Arora and Vashisht used this scheme to profit, with evidence of numerous cases supporting these claims. The unfolding scandal casts a spotlight on corruption in local governance and political sectors.

