Himachal University Faces Scrutiny Over Irregular HOD Appointments

The State Information Commission has directed Himachal Pradesh University to investigate alleged irregularities in the appointment of Heads of Department at its University Institute of Technology. These appointments were reportedly made without proper authorization. A committee will be set up to examine the issue further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Information Commission has mandated that Himachal Pradesh University investigate potential irregularities involving the appointment of Heads of Department at the University Institute of Technology.

The directive stems from an RTI filed by Vinay Kumar, and calls have been made for a complete probe. University authorities are accused of appointing HODs without the necessary approvals.

A committee will be established to delve deeper, as evidence suggests the appointments may have been made to unfairly benefit certain faculty members. The Information Commissioner has insisted on comprehensive disclosure within 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

