Himachal University Faces Scrutiny Over Irregular HOD Appointments

The State Information Commission has mandated that Himachal Pradesh University investigate potential irregularities involving the appointment of Heads of Department at the University Institute of Technology.

The directive stems from an RTI filed by Vinay Kumar, and calls have been made for a complete probe. University authorities are accused of appointing HODs without the necessary approvals.

A committee will be established to delve deeper, as evidence suggests the appointments may have been made to unfairly benefit certain faculty members. The Information Commissioner has insisted on comprehensive disclosure within 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)