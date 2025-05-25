Intense Operation in Pakistan Results in TTP Leader Casualties

In a critical intelligence-based operation Sunday, four terrorists linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group were neutralized in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, sources revealed. The Koi Bara area of Dera Ismail Khan district was identified as a hub for the militants' activities.

During the fierce exchange of fire, four security personnel, including a major, sustained injuries. All injured were promptly transported to a medical facility for urgent care, sources further detailed.

This operation comes against the backdrop of escalating terrorist attacks in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, a situation exacerbated by the breakdown of a peace agreement between the government and the TTP in November 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)