Intense Operation in Pakistan Results in TTP Leader Casualties

During a special operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, four terrorists from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group were killed. The operation also resulted in injuries to four security personnel. This incident reflects the rising number of terrorist activities following the collapse of a ceasefire in 2022.

Updated: 25-05-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a critical intelligence-based operation Sunday, four terrorists linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group were neutralized in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, sources revealed. The Koi Bara area of Dera Ismail Khan district was identified as a hub for the militants' activities.

During the fierce exchange of fire, four security personnel, including a major, sustained injuries. All injured were promptly transported to a medical facility for urgent care, sources further detailed.

This operation comes against the backdrop of escalating terrorist attacks in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, a situation exacerbated by the breakdown of a peace agreement between the government and the TTP in November 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

