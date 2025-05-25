Rajasthan High Court Rules Against RVUNL in Compensation Cess Dispute

The Rajasthan High Court has upheld a decision that Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) must reimburse expenses related to compensation cess to Adani Enterprises Limited.

The legal dispute focused on cease payments under the 2017 Goods & Services Tax Act. The High Court ruled in favor of Adani, agreeing with an arbitrator's prior decision.

The appeal by RVUNL challenged the requirement to pay cess debts, arguing limited statutory liability, but the court found no basis for such an interpretation.

(With inputs from agencies.)