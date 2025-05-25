Tragic Shooting Highlights Law and Order Concerns in Punjab

A Shiromani Akali Dal councillor, Harjinder Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Chehertha on Sunday, according to police reports.

Serving Ward No. 2 under the Jandiala Assembly constituency, Singh was targeted by three to four individuals while riding his bike. The attackers fired multiple shots, leading to Singh's eventual death at the hospital.

Senior Akali Dal leader, Bikram Singh Majithia, criticized the AAP government for failing to address the councillor's concerns about prior threats, blaming the inadequate law and order situation in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)