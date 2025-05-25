Left Menu

Texas Visa Fraud Uncovered: Two Arrested for Multi-Year Scheme

Two Pakistani nationals in Texas, Abdul Hadi Murshid and Muhammad Salman Nasir, have been charged for orchestrating a large-scale visa fraud and money laundering scheme. They allegedly submitted fraudulent applications and fabricated job postings to exploit US visa programs. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities in Texas have detained two Pakistani nationals, Abdul Hadi Murshid and Muhammad Salman Nasir, on charges of spearheading an extensive visa fraud and money laundering operation. The scheme allegedly facilitated the illegal entry and stay of numerous foreign nationals in the United States.

The indictment, issued by a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Texas, accuses Murshid, 39, and Nasir, 35, of multiple crimes including conspiracy to defraud the United States, visa fraud, and money laundering. The case outlines how fraudulent applications were submitted using fake job listings, with implicated businesses falsely sponsoring skilled foreign workers.

Leigha Simonton, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, highlighted the defendants' efforts to exploit visa programs such as EB-2, EB-3, and H-1B. The operation included staging faux payroll transactions to simulate employment. If found guilty, the accused may face up to 20 years in prison and Murshid has an additional potential charge of denaturalisation.

