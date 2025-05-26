Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Brave Constable's Sacrifice

A daring operation turned tragic when a 28-year-old constable was fatally shot during an encounter in Ghaziabad, police reported on Monday.

The incident happened in Masoorie's Nahal village late Sunday when officers sought to apprehend Qadir, a wanted criminal. As Qadir was being detained, accomplices ambushed the police team with gunfire, rocks, and other weapons, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari. Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at Yashoda Hospital.

The 2016-batch officer hailed from Shamli and served at Noida's Phase-III Police Station. Deshwal's death represents a significant loss for the force, noted by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate. Injured officers Sachin Rathi, Udit Singh, Sumit, and Nikhil are recovering. Commissioner Laxmi Singh has announced a Rs 1 lakh compensation to Deshwal's family, also encouraging district police contributions. Suspect Qadir was later captured, while authorities continue pursuing his brother Adil and other assailants.

