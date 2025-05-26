Left Menu

Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Brave Constable's Sacrifice

A Noida police constable, Saurabh Kumar Deshwal, was tragically killed during an operation to apprehend a criminal in Ghaziabad. The attack occurred in Masoorie area, resulting in injuries to several colleagues. The department mourns his loss, with financial support extended to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:01 IST
Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Brave Constable's Sacrifice
Constable
  • Country:
  • India

A daring operation turned tragic when a 28-year-old constable was fatally shot during an encounter in Ghaziabad, police reported on Monday.

The incident happened in Masoorie's Nahal village late Sunday when officers sought to apprehend Qadir, a wanted criminal. As Qadir was being detained, accomplices ambushed the police team with gunfire, rocks, and other weapons, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari. Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at Yashoda Hospital.

The 2016-batch officer hailed from Shamli and served at Noida's Phase-III Police Station. Deshwal's death represents a significant loss for the force, noted by the Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate. Injured officers Sachin Rathi, Udit Singh, Sumit, and Nikhil are recovering. Commissioner Laxmi Singh has announced a Rs 1 lakh compensation to Deshwal's family, also encouraging district police contributions. Suspect Qadir was later captured, while authorities continue pursuing his brother Adil and other assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025