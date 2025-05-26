Palestinian Flag Soars at WHO: A Symbolic Step Toward International Recognition

The Palestinian delegation secured a symbolic milestone at the World Health Organization's annual assembly in Geneva, where they won the right to fly their flag. This development, considered a step forward in gaining broader recognition within the United Nations, came after a vote initiated by countries including China and Saudi Arabia, passed with 95 votes in favor.

The proposal arrives in the context of ongoing tensions, particularly following the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Lebanon's delegate highlighted the decision as a beacon of hope for Palestinians enduring significant hardships. Meanwhile, Israel and its ally the United States opposed the resolution, though the U.S. did not participate in the vote.

This decision follows the recent trend of increased Palestinian participation in global forums, such as their bid at the U.N. General Assembly. Despite broad international support, key nations like the United States and Britain continue to withhold full recognition of Palestinian statehood. Palestinian representatives, however, see this as progress toward greater integration into international bodies and the acknowledgment of their health needs.