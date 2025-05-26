Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Thane's Mumbra Creek

The Thane district administration has taken decisive action against illegal sand mining in Diva, marking a significant crackdown following a surprise inspection. The raid, executed on Sunday, came in response to credible information about unauthorized activities near the railway bridge in the Mumbra creek zone.

Authorities, including Thane Sub-Divisional Officer Urmila Patil and Tehsildar Umesh Patil, spearheaded the initiative to stop the illicit dredging. The inspection found that mining operations used a barge and a robust suction pump, indicating well-organized illegal activity.

In a bid to combat the environmental threat, the enforcement team destroyed the mining equipment on-site. Patil highlighted the gravity of the operation, noting that the barge and the suction pump—both critical to the illegal enterprise—were sunk, with their value estimated at Rs 50 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)