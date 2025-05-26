Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Thane's Mumbra Creek
Thane district officials thwarted illegal sand mining activities in Diva, following a tip-off. Led by Urmila Patil, teams destroyed equipment worth Rs 50 lakh, including a barge and suction pump, in the Mumbra creek zone.
The Thane district administration has taken decisive action against illegal sand mining in Diva, marking a significant crackdown following a surprise inspection. The raid, executed on Sunday, came in response to credible information about unauthorized activities near the railway bridge in the Mumbra creek zone.
Authorities, including Thane Sub-Divisional Officer Urmila Patil and Tehsildar Umesh Patil, spearheaded the initiative to stop the illicit dredging. The inspection found that mining operations used a barge and a robust suction pump, indicating well-organized illegal activity.
In a bid to combat the environmental threat, the enforcement team destroyed the mining equipment on-site. Patil highlighted the gravity of the operation, noting that the barge and the suction pump—both critical to the illegal enterprise—were sunk, with their value estimated at Rs 50 lakh.
