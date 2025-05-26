Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Thane's Mumbra Creek

Thane district officials thwarted illegal sand mining activities in Diva, following a tip-off. Led by Urmila Patil, teams destroyed equipment worth Rs 50 lakh, including a barge and suction pump, in the Mumbra creek zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:24 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Thane's Mumbra Creek
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane district administration has taken decisive action against illegal sand mining in Diva, marking a significant crackdown following a surprise inspection. The raid, executed on Sunday, came in response to credible information about unauthorized activities near the railway bridge in the Mumbra creek zone.

Authorities, including Thane Sub-Divisional Officer Urmila Patil and Tehsildar Umesh Patil, spearheaded the initiative to stop the illicit dredging. The inspection found that mining operations used a barge and a robust suction pump, indicating well-organized illegal activity.

In a bid to combat the environmental threat, the enforcement team destroyed the mining equipment on-site. Patil highlighted the gravity of the operation, noting that the barge and the suction pump—both critical to the illegal enterprise—were sunk, with their value estimated at Rs 50 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025