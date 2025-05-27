Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Great Nicobar's Major Infrastructure Project

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram confirmed that his department is assessing objections by tribes on Great Nicobar Island concerning a proposed mega infrastructure development. The project includes ports, an airport, and more, impacting indigenous communities and forests. Key concerns involve proper tribal council consultations and respect for tribal reserves.

Amid rising concerns, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram stated his ministry is examining objections by tribal communities regarding a massive infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island. The plan includes constructing a transshipment port, an international airport, and other developments over ecologically and culturally sensitive areas.

The project, named 'Holistic Development of Great Nicobar', includes over 160 sq km of land, of which 130 sq km encompasses pristine forest lands that are important to both the Nicobarese and Shompen tribes. These groups, classified as 'Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups' (PVTGs), are central to current investigations.

During parliamentary discussions, Oram emphasized the need to ascertain whether tribal councils, equivalent to a 'gram sabha', were adequately consulted. Meanwhile, local tribal councils have raised alarms, withdrawing previous no-objection certificates due to allegations of undisclosed crucial information. Regulations restrict land transfer within tribal reserves to protect indigenous rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

