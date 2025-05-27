Left Menu

Journalist's Tragic Fate: NHRC Demands Answers in Jhajjar Shooting

The National Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to Haryana's police chief after reports of a journalist being shot dead in Jhajjar district. The incident, which occurred near the victim's residence, raises serious human rights concerns. A detailed police report is expected within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns over journalists' safety, the National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to Haryana's police chief. This follows reports indicating that a journalist was tragically shot dead near his Luhari village residence in Jhajjar district.

The incident reportedly happened on May 18, while the journalist, affiliated with an online news portal, was walking after dinner. Unidentified assailants allegedly committed the crime, fleeing the scene immediately afterward.

The NHRC's action underscores the potential violation of human rights, demanding a detailed report from the Haryana police within two weeks. The victim was transported by villagers to a local hospital and then referred to another in Gurugram, where he did not survive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

