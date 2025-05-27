SA Sets Bold Infrastructure Agenda with R238bn Projects and New 2025 Priorities

South Africa is accelerating its infrastructure-led development strategy with renewed vigor, targeting transformative public investment as a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and service delivery. This was the resounding message from Dean Macpherson, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, during the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA), held in Cape Town.

South Africa: A Nation Becoming a Construction Site

Minister Macpherson outlined the government’s ambitious infrastructure agenda, anchored by the second edition of the Construction Book, a compendium featuring 250 fully funded projects with a total investment value of at least R238 billion.

“We are actively putting our money into those projects to ensure that they are prepared on time, on budget, and that they have the best chance of success,” said Macpherson. “You can start to see that this country is on the move. Infrastructure is at the heart of our growing economy and job creation plans.”

He lauded the R1 trillion infrastructure investment commitment announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, describing it as a catalytic financial injection that will elevate South Africa’s infrastructure profile and global competitiveness.

Seven New Infrastructure Priorities for 2025/26

Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), the national agency overseeing strategic infrastructure delivery, revealed its top seven infrastructure priorities for the 2025/26 fiscal year, each selected for its socio-economic impact and national significance:

Boegoebaai Port and Rail Development – Northern Cape Project Alpha: 300MW Gas to Power Plant – Supporting energy transition Ekurhuleni Wastewater Conveyance and Treatment Regionalisation – Gauteng Coega SEZ 100MW Ground-Mounted Solar Farm – Eastern Cape South Africa Water Reuse Programme (WRP) – National rollout Regional Energy Infrastructure, Storage & Distribution Programme – Led by Limpopo Energy User Association Gauteng Urban Upgrade Programme – Revitalising Johannesburg CBD

“These are projects that not only address key service needs such as water, energy, and urban renewal but also unlock value for communities, investors, and our broader economy,” Macpherson said.

ISA’s Central Role in Delivery and Planning

Macpherson emphasized that ISA will function as the central nerve centre for infrastructure coordination across all spheres of government. From project preparation and stakeholder alignment to ensuring proper budgeting and tracking delivery, ISA’s role is expected to strengthen accountability and improve project outcomes.

“We are very optimistic about the role [ISA] will play… to make sure that budgets are spent, that projects are delivered, and that our economy grows to create jobs,” he said.

Continental Vision: Unified Infrastructure Language

As part of his leadership role at SIDSSA, Minister Macpherson chaired the Leaders Forum, which brought together Ministers, Premiers, and municipal leaders from across the African continent. Discussions focused on streamlining technical standards and building intergovernmental cooperation to facilitate large-scale infrastructure across borders.

“We were able to conceptualise how we need to find commonality in how we approach infrastructure projects—the language, technical specifications, partnerships. These are conversations we now want to escalate to the African Union and regional blocs,” Macpherson noted.

This push for harmonized infrastructure frameworks aligns with Africa’s broader objectives under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and seeks to facilitate regional economic integration through interoperable infrastructure systems.

Improving Local Governance Through ‘Adopt-A-Municipality’

Recognizing that infrastructure challenges are often most acute at the local level, Macpherson highlighted the Adopt-A-Municipality initiative as a practical, boots-on-the-ground intervention. This pilot programme, currently underway in municipalities across Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga, sees ISA working directly with municipalities to:

Prepare and plan projects;

Develop bankable business cases to attract funding;

Collaborate with partners for efficient delivery;

Streamline regulatory approvals; and

Implement monitoring mechanisms to track project progress.

The goal is to deliver over R3.5 billion worth of infrastructure to these pilot municipalities within 24 months.

“We know that local government is battling in the infrastructure space, and that’s where communities feel it the most. This programme came from the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Council, and I’m looking forward to showing the President the results,” Macpherson said.

A Future Built on Infrastructure

South Africa’s infrastructure revival is not just a policy promise—it is now unfolding in real time with funding, planning, and execution aligning to deliver tangible results. The SIDSSA platform has reaffirmed the government’s multi-layered commitment to strategic, inclusive, and sustainable infrastructure development.

As the government sets the stage for long-term growth through public-private collaboration, localised implementation, and continental cooperation, South Africa is truly positioning itself as a construction nation in motion.