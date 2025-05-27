Desperation and Chaos: Aid Distribution in Gaza Turns Turbulent
Amid ongoing blockades, chaos ensues at a newly opened aid distribution center in Gaza. Giant crowds break fences and staff retreat as gunfire is heard, complicating aid efforts by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The situation highlights tensions between desperate Palestinians and Israeli military forces.
Tuesday witnessed chaotic scenes in southern Gaza as crowds of Palestinians overran fences at a newly opened aid distribution center, operated by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The turmoil was punctuated by the sound of gunfire and tank rounds, as witnessed by an Associated Press journalist.
The crisis emerged on the second day of GHF's food distribution operations, amid a blockade-induced famine threatening the region. As hundreds of thousands sought essential aid, disturbances forced GHF staff to fall back temporarily. Eyewitnesses described the situation as perilous and panic-stricken.
While GHF resumed its aid efforts later, tensions remain high, with the hub's proximity to Israeli military positions in the Morag Corridor adding to the complexity. UN officials have expressed concerns over possible escalations between Israeli troops and citizens striving for aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Food security experts say Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and end its campaign, reports AP.
