Left Menu

Desperation and Chaos: Aid Distribution in Gaza Turns Turbulent

Amid ongoing blockades, chaos ensues at a newly opened aid distribution center in Gaza. Giant crowds break fences and staff retreat as gunfire is heard, complicating aid efforts by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The situation highlights tensions between desperate Palestinians and Israeli military forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muwasi | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:55 IST
Desperation and Chaos: Aid Distribution in Gaza Turns Turbulent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tuesday witnessed chaotic scenes in southern Gaza as crowds of Palestinians overran fences at a newly opened aid distribution center, operated by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The turmoil was punctuated by the sound of gunfire and tank rounds, as witnessed by an Associated Press journalist.

The crisis emerged on the second day of GHF's food distribution operations, amid a blockade-induced famine threatening the region. As hundreds of thousands sought essential aid, disturbances forced GHF staff to fall back temporarily. Eyewitnesses described the situation as perilous and panic-stricken.

While GHF resumed its aid efforts later, tensions remain high, with the hub's proximity to Israeli military positions in the Morag Corridor adding to the complexity. UN officials have expressed concerns over possible escalations between Israeli troops and citizens striving for aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025