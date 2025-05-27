Land Swap Showdown: Supreme Court Paves Way for Resolution Copper Mine

The U.S. Supreme Court has enabled the development of one of the world's largest copper mines, as it declined to hear an appeal by the Apache Stronghold group to stop Rio Tinto and BHP from mining land in Arizona long used for sacred rituals.

Apache Stronghold argued the project infringes religious rights and treaty promises, but the Supreme Court sided with the federal government's claim over the federally owned land. The ruling allows initiation of activities to give mining firms access to copper-rich acreage.

The move, seen as a significant economic benefit for the region, was celebrated by local leaders but criticized by religious and environmental opponents who vow to continue their legal opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)