Nuclear Negotiations: A Delicate Balance between Iran and the US

The ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program remain inconclusive, according to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. He described the discussions as a positive sign, with continued meetings indicating a willingness to reach an agreement. IAEA Deputy Director Massimo Aparo is currently in Tehran.

Updated: 28-05-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:44 IST
The ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program remain in limbo, according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog. Despite the lack of resolution, Grossi sees the continued talks as a positive development.

Speaking to journalists at a weeklong seminar in Vienna, Grossi highlighted that the dialogues indicate both parties' willingness to eventually reach an agreement. This optimism comes amidst the backdrop of complex geopolitical tensions in the region.

Grossi acknowledged that Massimo Aparo, head of the IAEA's safeguards department, is currently in Tehran working on the negotiations. Both Iran and the international community await the outcomes of these critical discussions.

