Delayed Justice: The Tragic Case of Vaishnavi Hagawane
The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has called for an investigation into the delay in filing a chargesheet for the domestic abuse case related to Vaishnavi Hagawane, who died by suicide. Allegations suggest she was harassed for dowry by her in-laws, with her sister-in-law filing a complaint.
The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has demanded an investigation into the delayed filing of the chargesheet in a domestic abuse case linked to Vaishnavi Hagawane's tragic suicide.
Vaishnavi, linked to expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, reportedly faced dowry harassment, including a Rs 2 crore demand.
The commission's call for action follows concerns over an unfiled chargesheet and a request for a comprehensive report on the investigation's progress.
