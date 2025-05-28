Left Menu

Delayed Justice: The Tragic Case of Vaishnavi Hagawane

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has called for an investigation into the delay in filing a chargesheet for the domestic abuse case related to Vaishnavi Hagawane, who died by suicide. Allegations suggest she was harassed for dowry by her in-laws, with her sister-in-law filing a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has demanded an investigation into the delayed filing of the chargesheet in a domestic abuse case linked to Vaishnavi Hagawane's tragic suicide.

Vaishnavi, linked to expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, reportedly faced dowry harassment, including a Rs 2 crore demand.

The commission's call for action follows concerns over an unfiled chargesheet and a request for a comprehensive report on the investigation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

