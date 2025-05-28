Delayed Justice: The Tragic Case of Vaishnavi Hagawane

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has demanded an investigation into the delayed filing of the chargesheet in a domestic abuse case linked to Vaishnavi Hagawane's tragic suicide.

Vaishnavi, linked to expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, reportedly faced dowry harassment, including a Rs 2 crore demand.

The commission's call for action follows concerns over an unfiled chargesheet and a request for a comprehensive report on the investigation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)