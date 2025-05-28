Left Menu

Fugitive Autorickshaw Driver Nabbed After 23-Year Run

Harun Ali Mustakin Ali Sayyed, an autorickshaw driver, was finally arrested by the Maharashtra police after evading capture for 23 years for a murder allegedly committed in 2001. The Crime Branch Unit-III revisited the cold case, employing modern and traditional investigative methods to apprehend Sayyed.

After 23 years in hiding, Harun Ali Mustakin Ali Sayyed, a 43-year-old autorickshaw driver, has been arrested by Maharashtra police for a 2001 murder. Sayyed allegedly killed passenger Moharam Ali in a fare dispute in Palghar district.

The breakthrough came when the Crime Branch Unit-III reinvestigated the cold case, led by Senior Inspector Shahuraj Ranawre. The team used a mix of traditional detective work and advanced surveillance techniques to identify Sayyed's whereabouts.

Sayyed was picked up in Talasari in Palghar district after extensive investigative work, including interviews with witnesses and coordination with informants. He is now in custody, ready to face long-standing charges.

