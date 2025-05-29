Left Menu

Path to Peace: U.S. Reengages with Syria for Historic Dialogue

Thomas Barrack, the new U.S. Syria envoy, visited Damascus, signaling renewed U.S. relations by raising the American flag for the first time since 2012. He praised the Islamist-led government and expressed optimism for dialogue with Israel, while the U.S. plans to reconsider sanctions and diplomacy with the young government.

The newly appointed U.S. envoy to Syria, Thomas Barrack, has expressed optimism about achieving peace between Syria and Israel, marking a significant step in U.S.-Syria relations. During his visit to Damascus, Barrack raised the U.S. flag at the ambassador's residence, a symbol of bridging a diplomatic gap that began with the embassy's closure in 2012.

Barrack emphasized the importance of dialogue as a pathway to resolving issues between Syria and Israel. He suggested starting with a non-aggression agreement to tackle longstanding boundary disputes, further highlighting that Syria will no longer be classified as a state sponsor of terrorism, following the end of the Assad regime.

Under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria is undergoing rapid changes after decades of strained relations with the West. As Syria and Israel engage in direct talks, brokered by Barrack and promoted by President Trump, the potential for stability is promising. Meanwhile, the U.S. is reviewing its sanctions approach, suggesting a possible repeal of the Caesar act legislation.

